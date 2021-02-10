Sri Lanka Cricket summoned before COPE tomorrow

The Auditor General's report on the financial years 2017 and 2018 of Sri Lanka Cricket and its performance will be reviewed.
The committee is scheduled to meet in Parliament tomorrow at 2.00 pm.
Sri Lanka Cricket has been summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) tomorrow (11), its chairman Prof. Charitha Herath ( MP ) said.
