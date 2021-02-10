Western Province schools to reopen after the G.C.E Ordinary Level Examination – Education Minister

Education Minister G.L Peiris asserts all grades of all the schools of Western Province will be reopened on March 15 th after the G.C.E Ordinary Level Examination while following the Covid-19 guidelines.

Addressing a media briefing held today (10), the Minister stated, it has been decided that it would be more appropriate to reopen Western Province schools after the GCE Ordinary Level Examination ends.

He added that the necessary steps have been taken to conduct G. C. E. Ordinary Level Examination from March 1st to March 11th and thereafter all schools for all grades will be restarted from March 15 under the consent of health authorities.

Prior to this, it had been decided to reopen all the schools islandwide on February 15; yet the Education Ministry gained the recommendation to reopen the schools of Colombo, Gampaha, and Kalutara Districts from the District Development Committee only recently. However, the decision to reopen Western Province schools can only be implemented upon the approval of Dr. Asela Gunawardana, the Director-General of Health Services.

International and private schools will also reopen on March 15. The Minister said that schools will be opened on this same day for the children who join Grade 1.