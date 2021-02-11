Establishment of quarantine centers for migrant workers

Attention is given to take immediate action to establish quarantine centers for the Sri Lankan migrant workers who are being repatriated.

A request has been made by the Minister of Labour, Nimal Siripala Silva from the relevant authorities to take necessary actions in this regard. The Minister stated this during a

discussion held yesterday (10) at the Ministry of Labour.

According to the Minister, this is relevant only for the migrant workers who are registered with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment.

He further added, with regard to the Foreign Employment Bureau's Act, the Bureau's funds can only be spent on migrant workers registered with the Foreign Employment Bureau,

so those who have gone abroad for employment through alternative ways cannot avail these benefits.

The Minister instructed to check on the tourist hotels that are currently closed for this purpose and if these hotel owners wish to provide their hotels as quarantine centers, the

Minister instructed the Bureau of Foreign Employment to call for applications through a public notice.

Commander of the Sri Lankan Army General Shavendra Silva notified that currently, nearly 90,000 Sri Lankans living abroad have been repatriated. 87 quarantine centers including hotels are used for them. However, he assured that the Army is ready to provide maximum quarantine facilities to these migrant workers and serve them to the best of their ability.

Executive Director of PAFFREL Organization, Rohana Hettiarachchi also assured the civil organizations are ready to extend their help in this. Dr. Vinya Ariyaratne stated,

Sarvodaya will gladly provide training centers belonging to the Sarvodaya movement as quarantine centers and offer necessary equipment and food for the quarantined migrant workers.

A special committee was also formed to discuss this issue in depth.

State Minister of Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification, Piyankara Jayaratne, Commander of the Sri Lankan Army General Shavendra Silva, Secretary to the

State Ministry of Primary Health Services, Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva, officials from the Foreign Employment Bureau, Dr. Vinya Ariyaratne of Sarvodaya, Executive Director of

PAFFREL Organization, Rohana Hettiarachchi, and Chairman of the Foreign Employment Bureau, Kamal Ratwatte were present at this occasion.