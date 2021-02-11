The government will not take any decision unfavorable for the country – Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena.

Minister of Ports and Shipping, Rohitha Abeygunawardena says the Government will not take any decision unfavorable for the country and the current government does not follow the policy of selling or leasing national properties.

He said this today (11) responding to a question raised at the Parliament regarding the East coast terminal.

However, the Minister said that the government will take steps to develop the country by bringing investors and while the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) will be developing the Eastern Jetty of the Colombo Port and the Western Terminal will be developed in conjunction with foreign investment.

The Minister reassured that the Government will not sell any national economic center to foreign countries.