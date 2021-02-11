Insurance for athletes: necessary actions to implement will be taken in near future – Sports Minister

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa stated today (11) at the Parliament that discussions are being held with the Sri Lanka Insurance Company to offer an insurance for athletes and necessary steps to implement this are to be taken in near future.

The Minister pointed out currently, insurance is available only for cricket players.

He added that there is an issue regarding the qualifications of sports coaches, that they should be regulated in some way and even the gymnasiums are not regulated properly.

Mr. Rajapaksa explained, by regulating sports coaches in collaboration with national and international sports associations, they can be professionals in the field and through that a future program to uplift sports coaches could be initiated.

Responding to a question raised by MP Rauff Hakeem regarding Hockey in Matale District, Minister Namal Rajapaksa said a sum of Rs. 50 million has been allocated from this year's budget for the upliftment of hockey in the country.

He added that the Sri Lanka Hockey Association is undergoing many internal problems and discussions have been held with the Director-General of Sports to hold the Hockey Association elections in the next two months. The new administration, which will be elected after the said official elections will work for the betterment of the game of Hockey.