Speedy solutions for net fishing problems

Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda says that the problems in the fishing industry regarding net fishing will be resolved soon.

A discussion had been held with the presence of the Fisheries Minister to examine the improper fishing activities in the areas of Kattakadu, Pokkaruppu, and Chundikulam which are reserved for 47 fishnets and to explore the possibility of giving this opportunity to those who are properly descended from these families or who are new to the net fishing industry.

The discussion was held at the office of the Minister of Fisheries, Douglas Devananda in Jaffna and the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna, Divisional Secretariat of Marudankeni and several officials of the Fisheries Ministry were present at this occasion.