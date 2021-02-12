12th Scholarship awarding of Mahathma Gandhi Scholarship Program

The 12th scholarship awarding ceremony of the Mahathma Gandhi Scholarship Program conducted by the Education Ministry and the High Commission of India was held yesterday (11) at the Ministry auditorium.

The ceremony was presided over by Prof. G.L Peiris, Minister of Education and High Commissioner of India, Gopal Baglay. Gopalan Narayan, Educational Instructor, Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Kapila C.K. Perera, Additional Secretary (School Affairs) L.M.D Dharmasena, Media Secretary of the Education Ministry Buddhika Wickramadara were also present at this occasion.

The Minister extended his gratitude to the High Commission and the Indian Government for arranging the scholarship program for the 12th time and appreciated for awarding the scholarship for the children of underprivileged families who scored high in G.C.E Ordinary Level Examination.

Prof. G.L. Peiris further added that through his recent visit to Jaffna, he perceived that principals, teachers and parents of Jaffna prefer to lead a dignified life and therefore they requested that children in the North to be given the opportunity to interact with children in the South for sports competitions and cultural events.

In the first phase of the Mahatma Gandhi Scholarship Program, which has been in operation since 2006, 100 selected A/L students across the country were given scholarships and by now 150 students are being given scholarships at the rate of Rs.2500 per month for a period of two academic years.

Children of parents with an annual income of less than Rs.120,000 who have scored high in the G.C.E O/L Examination at the district level are also selected for this scholarship program.