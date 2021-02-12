Port City Colombo donates PCR equipment and testing kits valued at over Rs. 20 million, aiding the fight against COVID-19



On behalf of Mr. Jiang Houliang, Managing Director, CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd, Mr. Yue Yeqing, Asst. Managing Director of CPCC handed over the equipment to Hon. Basil Rajapaksa, Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication.



Also present at the occasion were State Minister of Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID-19 Prevention, Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Hon. Channa Jayasumana, State Minister of Dhamma Schools, Pirivenas and Bhikkhu Education, Hon. Vijitha Berugoda, Secretary to the State Ministry of Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID-19 Prevention Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva, Mr. Raja Edirisuriya, Executive Project Management Director for Port City Colombo, Ms. Yamuna Jayaratne, Director Sales & Marketing for Port City Colombo and Mr. Kassapa Senarath, Head of Public Relations for Port City Colombo.

Hon. Basil Rajapaksa appreciated the timely donation made by the Port City Colombo and handed over the PCR testing machine and test kits to the State Ministry of Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID-19 Prevention for immediate use. Hon State Minister Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle stated that the PCR machine will be first installed in the Gampaha district to support and increase ongoing daily PCR testing. Hon. Basil Rajapaksa stated that the Government plans to vaccinate the entire nation for COVID-19 as per WHO standards and hopes to be recognized as a COVID-19 eradicated country.

Port City Colombo representatives also took the opportunity to update Hon. Basil Rajapaksa about the present progress of the project. Hon. Basil Rajapaksa expressed his positive ambitions regarding the project to be a modern services and financial hub in South Asia with the introduction of the Special Economic Zone act in the near future. He was also confident about attracting FDIs to the country through the development of Port City Colombo this year.

Over the past few months, Port City Colombo has donated protective gear to authorities on multiple occasions inclusive of a donation of 10,000 masks to the Sri Jayawardenepura Hospital, 2,000 masks to Sri Lanka Customs and a Rs. 6 million worth donation to Colombo Manning Wholesale Market, Sri LankaPolice, Kalutara Nagoda Hospital, Department of Information and the Ministry of Health.

Further to this, Port City Colombo’s latest donation was made in November 2020 where 20,000 surgical masks were donated to Health Minister Hon. Pavithra Wanniarachchi, extending further support to the health authorities to control the spread of COVID-19. At this event, the Health Minister highly appreciated Port City Colombo for the donation and also requested for PCR instrument and test kits as it was an immediate requirement. Port City Colombo Managing Director assured that the company would comply with this request and met the requirement a mere few months later, in February 2021, today.

With more and more citizens testing positive around the island, the donation comes at a time of dire need for Sri Lanka, where all efforts need to be made in order to aid in the fight against the deadly pandemic. Port City Colombo continues to make significant donations to the government and urges allSri Lankans to be responsible and adhere to health guidelines, maintain good hygiene and remain vigilant.

About Port City Colombo

Port City Colombo is a brand new city development built as an extension of the existing Colombo CBD with an initial investment of US$1.4 billion and an expected US$15 billion overall investment when completed. Spanning 269 hectares, it is a sea reclamation project joined to the current central businessdistrict. Port City Colombo is made up of 5 different precincts which comprises of Financial District, Central Park Living, International Island, The Marina and Island Living. When completed, Port City Colombo is estimated to have some 5.7 million square metres of build up

space, boasting some of the best in design in terms of Grade A offices, Medical Facilities, Educational Facilities, Integrated Resort, Marina, Retail Destinations, Hotels and various Lifestyle Developments. Using the latest sustainable city design and smart city concepts, Port City Colombo will be the hub of South Asia.