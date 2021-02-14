Navy provides Rs. 05 million for restoration of Deegawapiya Stupa

The inauguration ceremony of fundraising for restoration of Deegawapiya Stupa was held under the patronage of the President, His Excellency Gotabaya Rajapaksa at Sambodhi Viharaya, Colombo 07,(12th February 2021). During this ceremony, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne handed over a symbolic cheque of Rs. 05 million to His Excellency the President, with a view to restore this most sacred pagoda with its former glory.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs and Minister of Urban Development & Housing, Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa inaugurated the ‘Deegawapiya Stupa’ restoration project on 11th November 2020. The renovation work is currently underway through the Presidential Task Force for Archaeological Heritage Management in the Eastern Province, under the guidance of the Chief Prelate of Sacred Deegawapiya Temple Ven. Mahaoya Sobitha Thero.

Incidentally, the financial aid enabled by the Buddhist Association of Sri Lanka Navy was symbolically handed over to His Excellency the President by Commander of the Navy, filled with overwhelming compassion towards this meritorious event.

The occasion was also attended by Anunayake of Asgiriya Chapter Ven. Vendaruwe Upali Thero, members of Maha Sangha, Ministers and Members of Parliament, Defence Secretary and Chairperson of ‘Archaeological Heritage Management Presidential Task Force’ (PTF) for Eastern Province, General. (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva, Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana, Inspector General of Police, Chandana Wickramarathna and a host of distinguished guests.