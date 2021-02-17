"Get vaccinated for Covid-19 without any undue fear" – State Minister Sudarshani Fernandopulle.

State Minister of Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID Prevention, Sudarshani Fernandopulle requests the people to get vaccinated for Covid-19 without any undue fear as the COVID prevention can be achieved only when the prescribed individuals are vaccinated.

The State Minister said this while addressing the media regarding false information shared through social media on the Oxford-Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

She further added, severe adverse effects have not been reported after the vaccination and all the reported cases are general discomforts which are common for any other vaccine.

She reiterated not to get deceived by misinformation shared through social media regarding the vaccination drive.

Furthermore, according to the State Minister steps have been taken to conduct the vaccination in Colombo District and vaccination in Gampaha District will be followed by this.

She said that the health sector has given priority to these districts considering their high risk.

The State Minister stated, since the politicians interact with the people on a regular basis, priority of inoculation was given to the Members of Parliament to prevent them from

spreading the virus to the society.