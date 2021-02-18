3820 tourists have arrived to Sri Lanka after reopening the country for tourists - Five new Airlines start direct flights with Sri Lanka.

Since the opening of the country on January 21, 3820 tourists have arrived in the country up to date. Most of them are from Ukraine (1374 Ukrainians). 526 tourists have arrived from Kazakhstan so far. The next highest number of tourists have come from neighboring India (443 Indians).

The Tourism Minister mentioned the above facts and figures during a discussion on assessing the progress of reopening the country for tourists. It was held at the Ministry of Tourism on February 16.

The discussion also brought forth the fact that five new Airlines have decided to commence direct flights with Sri Lanka, which includes, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, Salam Air, Jazeera Airways and Gulf Air. Among them, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Salam Air have already started direct flights with Sri Lanka. The Minister said that these flights will be centered at both Katunayake and Mattala Airports.

Airport officials assured that Katunayake and Mattala airports have made arrangements to ensure that tourists do not face any inconvenience. Mr. Ranatunga instructed the Tourism Development Authority to immediately launch global promotion programs to attract more tourists to the country and to focus on highlighting Sri Lanka not only as an attractive tourist destination but also a safe place to travel amidst the epidemic.

Secretary to the Tourism Ministry, S. Hettiarachchi, Chairman of the Tourism Development Authority, Kimali Fernando and Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority, Upul Dharmadasa were present at this occasion.