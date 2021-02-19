Development projects to be initiated centering Homagama

Eight (08) Development projects centering Homagama town are to be initiated on the advice of the President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Urban Development & Housing, says the Trade Minister, Bandula Gunawardana.

Implemented under the National Policy Framework "Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour", this project is called “Future Development Projects in Mahenawatta Area, Homagama”.

Accordingly, a wholesale exchange center in Meegoda, an agricultural granary in Godagama, a Sports City in Diyagama, a knowledge‐based city in Homagama, a city of biodiversity in Barawa, a large-scale supermarket in Homagama, an apparel town in Ingiriya-Godagama region, an export city in Kahathuduwa, will be established.

In addition to these establishments, another project is to be implemented around Colombo and two other projects outside Colombo.

A residential apartment complex based in Panadura will be constructed under the project around Colombo. Projects outside Colombo will be implemented in Anuradhapura and Mihintale.

These details were revealed during a discussion on the development process of Homagama and other identified areas, held at the auditorium of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing.

This discussion was chaired by the Minister of Trade, Bandula Gunawardana, Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development & Housing ,Sirinimal Perera, Director General of Urban Development Authority, Prasad Ranaweera and many other officials were present at this discussion.

Mr. Gunawardana assured that the government is investing in the development of the garment sector in Homagama. Speaking at the event, the Director General of the Urban Development Authority stated that suitable plans for the development of the Homagama area will be prepared and submitted to the Minister.

The said development projects will be undertaken according to the instructions of the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and will be administered by State Minister of Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal, and Public Sanitation, Nalaka Godahewa while the supervision will be done by the Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development & Housing Sirinimal Perera, Chairman of the Urban Development Authority, Harshan de Silva and Director General of the Urban Development Authority, Prasad Ranaweera.