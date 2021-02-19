The COPE Committee Summons the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation

The Chairman further stated that the Performance on the project of resettlement of families living in High-risk Land slide zones in the Districts of Kandy of the Central Province has been schedule to be summoned on the 24 th
The Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation has been summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) on the 23 rd , said the COPE Committee Chairman Prof. Charitha Herath.
The Chairman further stated that the Performance on the project of resettlement of families living in High-risk Land slide zones in the Districts of Kandy of the Central Province has been schedule to be summoned on the 24 th