February 20, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    The COPE Committee Summons the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation

    February 20, 2021
    The COPE Committee Summons the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation

    The Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation has been summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) on the 23 rd , said the COPE Committee Chairman Prof. Charitha Herath.


    The Chairman further stated that the Performance on the project of resettlement of families living in High-risk Land slide zones in the Districts of Kandy of the Central Province has been schedule to be summoned on the 24 th

    Last modified on Friday, 19 February 2021 20:57
    « Development projects to be initiated centering Homagama Total number of Covid-19 cases today- 506 »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya