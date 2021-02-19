Turkey Donates Ventilators and Protective Equipment to Sri Lanka to Address Covid-19 Challenges

Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage formally accepted a donation of 10 Ventilators and a consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) donated by the Government of Turkey, and presented by the Ambassador of Turkey in Sri Lanka Demet Şekercioğlu, at the Foreign Ministry on Thursday 18 February 2021. The donation was made by the Turkish Government in support of Sri Lanka’s ongoing Covid- 19 containment efforts of Government.

Foreign Secretary Colombage expressed the Sri Lankan Government’s gratitude and deep appreciation to the Government of Turkey for the valued donation while recalling the ever-growing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. The Foreign Secretary also referred to the increased importance of bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Turkey in recent times, including in the economic sphere.

Senior officials of the Foreign Ministry as well as diplomatic staff of the Turkish Embassy in Colombo participated in the donation ceremony.