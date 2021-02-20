20 new solar power plants - 150 MW for national electricity

Minister of Power and Energy, Dallas Alahapperuma says, in line with the National Policy framework, Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour, the procurement process for the establishment of 20 new solar power plants centered on 20 grid substations in various parts of the country to enhance the contribution of renewable energy to the national grid has been completed.

These solar power plants are proposed to be constructed under 5 packages comprising of 04 areas per package. Accordingly, it is planned to set up these power plants in the areas of Anuradhapura, Madampe, Vavunathivu, Athurugiriya, Beliatta under package A, areas of Beliatta, Horana, Polonnaruwa, Habarana under package B, areas of Matara, Galle, Mahiyanganaya, Veyangoda under package C, areas of Ampara, Deniyaya, Kosgama and Matugama under package D and areas of Pannala, Mahawa, Kurunegala, and Kolonnawa under package E.

Procurement for these projects has already been done in accordance with the international competitive bidding system. A Negotiating Committee and five Technical Evaluation Committees appointed by the Department of Public Finance and the Cabinet of Ministers are evaluating the bids.

The pricing committee appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers has fixed the highest price per unit of electricity generated under procurement and on the recommendations of the Technical Evaluation Committees, it has been approved to give tenders to the lowest bidders who have responded to this project.

The Minister affirms that the construction of these power plants will make a significant contribution to the national grid with renewable energy and the target of reaching that contribution up-to 70% by the year 2023 can be achieved.