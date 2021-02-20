VBSS C-IED course successfully concluded in Trincomalee

The Counter Improvised Explosive Devices (C-IED) Visit Board Search & Seizure (VBSS) Course conducted by Sri Lanka Navy’s Special Boat Squadron (SBS) under thesupervision of Global Maritime Crime Programme of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) successfully concluded in Trincomalee on 19th February 2021.

The objective of the course was to impart trainees a comprehensive knowledge on VBSS Operations, Boarding Team Procedure and Maritime Law Enforcement Operations

(MLEO) especially in possible IED environments. The course conducted by instructors of Special Boat Squadron and mentors from UNODC was held for two weeks in

Trincomalee, with the participation of 24 personnel from Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

On successful completion of the course its participants were awarded certificates and the occasion was attended by Deputy Head of Global Maritime Crime Programme, Ms. Siri

Bjune, Deputy Area Commander Eastern Naval Area, Commodore Anura Danapala, Commanding Officer Special Boat Squadron Captain Nishshanka Wickramasinghe, maritime

law enforcement mentors from UNODC and instructors from Special Boat Squadron.

Meanwhile, the course and certificate awarding ceremony were held adhering to COVID -19 protocols that are in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.