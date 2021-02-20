February 21, 2021
    Japanese Emperor's Birthday- placed a commemorative note on the Royal Guest Book

    Japanese Emperor&#039;s Birthday- placed a commemorative note on the Royal Guest Book

    The birthday of His Majesty Naruhito, Emperor of Japan, and the National Day of Japan is celebrated on 23rd February. Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena visited the official residence of Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka Akira Sugiyama Feb;(18) and placed a commemorative note on the Royal Guest Book.

    The  Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka and officials of the Embassy were also present at the occasion.

     

     

