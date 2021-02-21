The Minister of Youth and Sports takes the lead in modernizing Southern Province stadiums

The Governor of the Southern Province, Willy Gamage has taken steps to modernize the stadiums in all the Pradeshiya Sabha and Urban Council areas in the Southern Province upon the request of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Namal Rajapaksa.

Accordingly, it has been decided to provide Rs. 1 million each for the modernization of each stadium in the province and the Government wishes to gain the assistance of the youth clubs in the area for the renovation of those stadiums.

Mr. Willie Gamage has already allocated Necessary funds for this purpose and the Minister has instructed the Governor to seek the assistance of the relevant Pradeshiya Sabha or Urban Council for any technical assistance necessary for the renovations if required.

Through this project, the Minister hopes to make a contribution to the wellbeing of athletes as well as youth and adults in the Southern Province.