February 22, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    The Minister of Youth and Sports takes the lead in modernizing Southern Province stadiums

    February 22, 2021
    The Minister of Youth and Sports takes the lead in modernizing Southern Province stadiums

    The Governor of the Southern Province, Willy Gamage has taken steps to modernize the stadiums in all the Pradeshiya Sabha and Urban Council areas in the Southern Province upon the request of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Namal Rajapaksa.

    Accordingly, it has been decided to provide Rs. 1 million each for the modernization of each stadium in the province and the Government wishes to gain the assistance of the youth clubs in the area for the renovation of those stadiums.

    Mr. Willie Gamage has already allocated Necessary funds for this purpose and the Minister has instructed the Governor to seek the assistance of the relevant Pradeshiya Sabha or Urban Council for any technical assistance necessary for the renovations if required.

    Through this project, the Minister hopes to make a contribution to the wellbeing of athletes as well as youth and adults in the Southern Province.

    Last modified on Sunday, 21 February 2021 20:31
    « Total number of Covid-19 deaths -435 The Cuban Ambassador meets with the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya