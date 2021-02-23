AASL begins COVID-19 vaccination program for staff

Dr. Sumith de Silva, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited stated that the Airport & Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited has rolled out a COVID-19 vaccination program in coordination with Sri Lanka Health Authorities on 17th February 2021.

The inoculation drive has begun with priority being placed on its frontline airport workforce and the vaccine is introduced to all on a voluntary basis.

AASL workforce vaccination program is another step forward to safeguard the staff who serve many passengers who walk through the doors of the Sri Lankan airports and also assist in moving essential goods around the world.

He further mentioned, by 19th of February, approximately 1500 employees of AASL and other airport-related agencies had been vaccinated.

Together with other measures, Dr. Sumith de Silva said the AASL will ensure the health and safety of their passengers, employees, and the communities they serve at BIA.

The program was launched under the guidance of Major General (Rtd) G. A. Chandrasiri, Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited (AASL).