Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda assures that prompt solution will be given to the issues faced by scuba divers.

Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda and representatives of the Sri Lanka Scuba Divers’ Association held a special discussion at the Fisheries Ministry Auditorium.

Representatives of the Association requested the Minister to take necessary steps to lift the ban imposed on night divers.

The representatives pointed out the ban on night scuba diving is threatening their livelihoods as they made a living by catching lobster, sea cucumber, and duck fish which are usually found only at night.

They further explained, one kilogram of sea cucumber made a price of Rs 20,000 and one kilogram of lobsters made Rs 8,000, however, the ban has made them lose their income and they also pointed out, this ultimately results in preventing the flow of foreign exchange into the country.

At the end of the discussion, the Minister said he will discuss this matter with the relevant authorities on Tuesday (23), and provide quick solutions for the divers’ issues.

Representatives of the Sri Lanka Scuba Divers’ Association and sea cucumber exporters were also present at this discussion.