Minister of Energy, Udaya Gammanpila stated in Parliament today (23) that the government has been able to keep fuel prices stable for nearly a year and a half and that the government will continue to further maintain a stable fuel price despite the fluctuations in the world market prices.

The Minister said this in responding to a question asked by MP Hesha Withanage regarding any increase on fuel and gas prices.

He reiterated that although the CPC has incurred losses, the government is not prepared to impose that burden on the people.

The Minister said, since the final price revision on September 11, 2019, there has not been any change in the price of oil and the government would take such action only if there was a huge increase in prices and if it became unbearable.