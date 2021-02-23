Prime Minister of Pakistan arrives in Sri Lanka today

Strengthening the cordial relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, H.E Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan has arrived in Sri Lanka a few hours ago for a two-day Official Visit.

This is his first visit to Sri Lanka after assuming office.

Prime Minister of Pakistan was received by Hon. Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister, Dinesh Gunawardhana and members of the Cabinet and senior officials.

A bilateral discussion will be held between the Hon. Prime Minister of Sri Lanka and H.E Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan at the Temple Trees. Subsequently, a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed to enhance the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka have maintained close, cordial and mutually supportive relations since 1948. The two countries share a commonality of views on a wide range of international and regional issues. Both sides also work closely at the international and regional fora including the United Nations and SAARC.