February 24, 2021
    No absorption of recruits under 100,000 jobs programme into the health service – President clears the air

    President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says those who have been recruited under the 100,000 employment opportunities programme will not be absorbed in to the cadre of the Department of Health Services.

    The notion is being circulated that these employees will be attached to the health service as permanent staff is completely inaccurate, President stated.

    President Rajapaksa made these remarks in response to statements made by representatives of trade unions affiliated to Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna who had a discussion with the President at the Presidential Secretariat Yesterday (23).

    The objective of the 100,000 employment opportunities Programme is to provide jobs for unskilled individuals without any formal or professional education selected from underprivileged families in order to eliminate poverty among them. Measures will be taken to provide training to the selected candidates under labour, sanitary and machinery worker categories that exist in various government institutions including hospitals and schools.

    Subsequent to the training period they will be offered permanent positions. President Rajapaksa explained that even though the procedure is being conducted in that manner they will not be absorbed into the health service.

     

