Sri Lanka discusses with U.S. Department of Justice charges against accused in Easter Sunday bombings and actions of pro-LTTE organizations on U.S. soil

Ambassador Ravinatha Aryasinha had a virtual discussion with Mr. Dan Stigall, Deputy Chief of Staff & Counselor for International Affairs, Department of Justice (DoJ) and senior officials of the DoJ on 17 February to follow-up on the charges filed last month by the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles against 3 Sri Lankans for "Conspiring to Provide Material Support to ISIS" in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka in April 2019. All 3 are currently in Sri Lanka's custody.

The Ambassador also called for closer monitoring of the pro-LTTE organizations operating in the US, who contrary to US laws, were glorifying terrorism and martyrdom, while propagating hate speech and disinformation.