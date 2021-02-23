February 24, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Sri Lanka discusses with U.S. Department of Justice charges against accused in Easter Sunday bombings and actions of pro-LTTE organizations on U.S. soil

    February 24, 2021
    Sri Lanka discusses with U.S. Department of Justice charges against accused in Easter Sunday bombings and actions of pro-LTTE organizations on U.S. soil

     Sri Lanka discusses with U.S. Department of Justice charges against accused in Easter Sunday bombings and actions of pro-LTTE organizations on U.S. soil

     

    Ambassador Ravinatha Aryasinha had a virtual discussion with Mr. Dan Stigall, Deputy Chief of Staff & Counselor for International Affairs, Department of Justice (DoJ) and senior officials of the DoJ on 17 February to follow-up on the charges filed last month by the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles against 3 Sri Lankans for "Conspiring to Provide Material Support to ISIS" in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka in April 2019. All 3 are currently in Sri Lanka's custody.

     

    The Ambassador also called for closer monitoring of the pro-LTTE organizations operating in the US, who contrary to US laws, were glorifying terrorism and martyrdom, while propagating hate speech and disinformation.

     

    « No absorption of recruits under 100,000 jobs programme into the health service – President clears the air Final report of PCoI on Easter Sunday submitted to the Hon. Speaker »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya