February 24, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Final report of PCoI on Easter Sunday submitted to the Hon. Speaker

    February 24, 2021
    Final report of PCoI on Easter Sunday submitted to the Hon. Speaker

    On the directive given by H.E the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Mr. Hariguptha Rohanadheera, the Director General (Legal), Presidential Secretariat, handed over the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PcoI) Repot on Easter Sunday attacks to the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena yesterday (23).


    The report was presented to the Cabinet chaired by H.E the President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, by the President himself at the Cabinet meeting held last night (22). H.E the President then instructed that steps be taken to present it to Parliament.


    Accordingly, the report was officially handed over to the Hon. Speaker this morning in Parliament. The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake was also
    present when the report was being presented.
    The Hon. Speaker requested the Director General (Legal), Presidential Secretariat to send copies of the report to Parliament as soon as possible for the purpose of making it available to the Members of Parliament.
    After receiving the copies, the report will be made available to all Members of Parliament in the future, the Speaker said.

    « Sri Lanka discusses with U.S. Department of Justice charges against accused in Easter Sunday bombings and actions of pro-LTTE organizations on U.S. soil
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya