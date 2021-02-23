Final report of PCoI on Easter Sunday submitted to the Hon. Speaker



The report was presented to the Cabinet chaired by H.E the President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, by the President himself at the Cabinet meeting held last night (22). H.E the President then instructed that steps be taken to present it to Parliament.





Accordingly, the report was officially handed over to the Hon. Speaker this morning in Parliament. The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake was also

present when the report was being presented.

The Hon. Speaker requested the Director General (Legal), Presidential Secretariat to send copies of the report to Parliament as soon as possible for the purpose of making it available to the Members of Parliament.

After receiving the copies, the report will be made available to all Members of Parliament in the future, the Speaker said.