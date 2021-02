The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) commenced operations in August 1950 and completed 70 years of its unique and valued contribution to the prosperity of Sri Lanka.

To mark its 70th Anniversary, CBSL issued an uncirculated commemorative coin (Aluminum Bronze) in the denomination of Rupees 20 on 31 December 2020.

Concurrently to the above, CBSL has also decided to issue a circulation standard commemorative coin (Nickle pated Steel) in the denomination of Rupees 20 with the same design of the above uncirculated commemorative coin.