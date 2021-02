The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship ‘Setogiri’ arrived at the port of Hambantota on 25th February 2021.

‘Setogiri’ is a destroyer serving with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and this 137m long platform arrived in Hambantota is manned by a crew of 220.

However, the proceedings of the visit have been limited only to intended purposes, owing to the health guidelines stipulated for the prevention of COVID-19. The ship is scheduled to depart the island yesterday (26th February 2021).