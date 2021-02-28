New junior sailor accommodation building declared open at SLNS Deegayu

Following the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, the construction work of this building, which was put up as a quarantine facility for junior sailors, commenced on 26th September 2020, going by the directives of Navy Headquarters. The building allows specious accommodation and bathrooms to suit the quarantine process, and one of the objectives of having this building was to increase the accommodation facilities for junior sailors attached to SLNS Deegayu. The Command Civil Engineering department undertook the construction of the building which was ceremonially opened by the Area Commander on 24th February.

Heads of Departments, Commanding Officer SLNS Deegayu and a group of naval personnel from the Southeastern Naval Command were present on this occasion.