An air travel bubble between Sri Lanka and India to be launched soon

A decision has been taken to launch an air travel bubble between Sri Lanka and India soon.

The decision was taken during a discussion between the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay and Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga at the Ministry of Tourism.

The Government of India has proposed to launch the said air travel bubble between Sri Lanka and India.

The proposal was brought forth by the Indian High Commissioner to the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, and the above discussion was held to discuss the next steps that should be taken to launch the program.

Accordingly, views were exchanged regarding the resumption of air flights between the two countries under this air travel bubble and the opening of the country to tourists in accordance with the health guidelines of the two countries.

The discussion also focused on the development work of Palali Airport, which was halted due to the pandemic and the resumption of its operations.

While stating that this program would enhance bilateral relations between the two countries in the areas of tourism and aviation, Minister Ranatunga extended his gratitude to the Indian High Commissioner for India's support to Sri Lanka's tourism industry.