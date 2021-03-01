March 01, 2021
    GCE Ordinary Level Examination starts today - 622,352 candidates

    The GCE Ordinary Level Examination 2020 starts today (01).

     

    The examination will be held from March 1 to March 10 and the Department of Examinations states that all candidates should arrive at the examination centers at least one hour before the commencement of the examination in accordance with the Covid-19 guidelines.

    622,352 candidates are sitting for the examination this time.

    Examination is scheduled to be held from March 1 to March 10 at 4513 centers. The number of coordinating centers established is 542. There are 423,746 school applicants and 198,606 private applicants sitting for the examination this time.

     

     

