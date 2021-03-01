Guidelines for conduct of GCE Ordinary Level Examination amidst disasters.

Introduction of a set of guidelines and an action plan to minimize the inconveniences amidst disasters during the GCE Ordinary Level Examination this year.

The 2020 GCE Ordinary Level examination could not be held in December 2020 as scheduled due to the COVID-19 epidemic and is now scheduled to be held from March 1 to 10, 2021 in accordance with the healthcare guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

The Disaster Management Center and the Department of Examinations have collaborated in preparing a set of guidelines and an action plan to minimize possible disruptions during the GCE Ordinary Level Examination this year.

According to the guidelines, if the examination is disrupted due to any emergency, the Disaster Management Center can be contacted via 117 hotline number and any queries regarding the examination can be made directly to 1911 hotline number.

Moreover, a 24-hour Emergency Operation Unit has been established in the Department of Examinations during the period from 28th February to 11th March and the set of guidelines also includes the contact numbers of the officers who can be contacted for any queries during the examination period and the ways to contact them.