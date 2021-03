All the candidates who are qualified for the GCE Ordinary Level examination which commenced today were present, stated the Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha.

This year's GCE Ordinary Level Examination is scheduled to be held at 4513 centers. The examination will be held until March 10.

The Commissioner-General also said that 38 students have sat for the examination at special examination centers separated for children infected with the Covid-19 virus.