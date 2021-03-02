At the Cabinet decision media briefing held today (02) at the Department of Government Information, Minister Keheliya Rambukwella affirmed that the Cabinet has approved the proposal submitted by Justice Minister Ali Sabry regarding a three-year plan to enhance the infrastructure facilities of the judicial sector under 06 selected fields.

In addition, it has been proposed to allocate Rs. 20,000 million from 2021 budget for the implementation of the three-year plan for enhancing infrastructure facilities within the judicial sector. Minister Rambukwella explained that the above allocations will be utilized in avoiding any delay in the justice mechanism of Sri Lanka and to further ensure the rule of law within the country.

Accordingly, the given provisions will be used to develop the fields including the supply of sufficient human and physical resources to the judiciary sector, to introduce novel technology to the judiciary, to strengthen a remedial conflict resolution mechanism and to introduce required legal reformation into the justice system.