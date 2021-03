Cabinet Spokesman, Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella states that necessary preliminary work to bury Covid-19 victims in Iranaitivu island has been completed at the moment.

Responding to a question raised by a journalist during the cabinet decision media briefing held today (02) at the Department of Government Information, Minister Rambukwella

further enunciated that discussions were held yesterday (01) to take the necessary steps to implement the above while adhering to Covid-19 health guidelines.

He added that the relevant authorities will make a formal announcement in this regard