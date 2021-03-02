Establishment of a committee for the development of rubber cultivation and its affiliated industries in Sri Lanka.

The Minister stated this at the Cabinet decision media briefing held today (02) at the Department of Government Information.
Accordingly, to continue the value chain of the rubber sector in Sri Lanka with good performance, this committee is initiated to present policy recommendations to the government it is chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of Plantation Industries and consists of representatives of other relevant Ministries and Institutions.
Moreover, the committee hopes to meet the local demand for rubber and improve the quality of local rubber in the international market