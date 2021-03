The Department of Buddhist Affairs notifies that Dhamma school grade examinations are scheduled to be held on 4th April 2021.

As the Western Province government schools are commencing on 15th March 2021, Western Province Dhamma Schools are also scheduled to reopen the following Sunday. Therefore, it is inconvenient to make preparations for the dhamma school grade examination which was earlier scheduled to be held on 21 March 2021.

Dhamma school examination is now scheduled to be held on 2021.04.04 maintaining Covid-19 guidelines. Arrangements have been made to use all dhamma schools island-wide as examination centers.