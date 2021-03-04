Chief of the Air Staff of Indian Air Force meets Commander of the Navy

The Chief of the Air Staff of Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria who is now in the island on an official visit, met with Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Headquarters today (04th March 2021).

The visiting Chief of the Air Staff of Indian Air Force was received by Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Meril Sudarshana and he was then ushered to accord the Guard of Honour in compliance with naval tradition. Subsequent to that, Commander of the Navy warmly received the Chief of the Air Staff of India and introduced the Navy’s Board of Directors to him.

Thereupon, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria and Vice Admiral Ulugetenne exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance to both parties and the cordial meeting culminated with an exchange of mementos as tokens of memory of the visit to the Navy Headquarters.