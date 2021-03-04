The report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter Sunday attack to be debated in Parliament on the 10 th



Accordingly, the Government will move the Adjournment Debate on the Report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter Sunday attack said the Secretary General

of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.

Parliament Sittings will be held on March 09 th and 10 th of the coming week as decided at the Committee meeting.

Accordingly, Parliament will convene on March 9 th at 10.00 a.m. and time will be allotted for Questions for Oral Answers by the Members of Parliament from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

The Adjourned debate on Regulations under the National Gem and Jewellery Authority Act, a Regulation under the Foreign Exchange Act and Two Orders under the Export

Development Act will be taken up for debate from 11.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. as decided by the Party Leaders during the Committee meeting, said Dhammika Dasanayake.

Adding to it, the Secretary General of Parliament also stated that the Notice of Motion by the Women Parliamentarians' Caucus to establish a Select Committee to look into and report to the Parliament its recommendations to ensure gender equity and equality with special emphasis on looking into gender-based discriminations and violations of women’s rights in Sri Lanka is also scheduled to be presented to the Parliament.

The Motion at the Adjournment Time at 3.30 p.m. on March 09 th brought in by Samagi Janalabhavega MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna will be held from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

regarding the violation of women's rights and the promotion of gender equality.

Although the Prime Minister’s Questions for Wednesday, March 10 th will not be scheduled, time will be allotted for Questions for Oral Answers by the Members of Parliament from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

The Secretary General of Parliament stated that the Adjournment debate on the Report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter Sunday attack will be taken up for debate from 11.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. thereafter.

There will be no Parliament sittings on Friday, March 12