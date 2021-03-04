The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Reaffirms its Commitment to Continue the Current Accommodative Monetary Policy Stance

The Board noted the recent slowdown in credit disbursements to the private sector and inadequate lending to productive sectors of the economy and stressed the need for the financial system to actively lend to productive sectors in order to support the ongoing recovery of domestic production-based economic activity.
Further, the Board observed the recent uptick in certain market interest rates, and re-emphasized its commitment to continue the low-interest rate structure until the economy shows signs of sustained revival, in the context of the low inflation environment.
Source: The Central Bank