Minister Udaya Gammanpila addresses the CERAWeek Energy Summit

Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila represented Sri Lanka at the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Dialogue organized by CERAWeek, one of the world's leading energy forums.

The session which was held through zoom technology focused on the topic of “Energy Resilience” and Angus Taylor, Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction, Australia, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, India, Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Indonesia and prominent industry leaders including operators, technologists, financiers, and senior government officials also participated in the session.

The Energy Minister mentioned the twin challenges of achieving the goal of generating 70% of the country's renewable energy commitment by 2030 while ensuring Sri Lanka's energy security in the short term.

Mr. Gammanpila further enunciated Sri Lanka’s geographical advantage as an energy hub and Sri Lanka’s potentiality for the implementation of integrated energy projects, combining conventional and renewable sources, for net-zero carbon emissions.