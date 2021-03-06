International Transportation Day Celebration at Makumbura Multi Model Center.

The Ministry of Transport implements a number of programs to celebrate International Transport Day.

Accordingly, under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport, a myriad of activities was carried out integrating the Department of Sri Lanka Railways, Sri Lanka Transport Board, National Transport Commission, Colombo Suburban Railway Project, National Council for Road Safety, Road Passenger Transport Authority (Western Province).

Some of those programs include;

Contribution to the reduction of environmental pollution by commemorating International Transport Day with the theme "Plant for a Bus" and "Plant for a Vehicle".

Tree planting by the Hon. Minister and Heads of Institutions.

Planting a sapling by bus drivers whose buses start from Makumbura Multi-Model Center.

Planting a sapling at depot premises island-wide by the Ceylon Transport Board.

Planting a sapling covering all the railway stations by the Sri Lanka Railways.

Handing over of keys to 15 families to be resettled due to development of Kelani Valley Line by Colombo Suburban Railway Project.

Display of 300 banners symbolizing Transport Day.

Awarding of prizes to 17 persons who have rendered special services related to the field of transport (the persons are selected by the same institutions).

Establishment of an exhibition unit on the history of the railway service at the premises of the Makumbura Multi-Model Center.

Display of videos showing the services rendered by the institutions in the field of transport.

Conducting a motorcade using the city buses on 2021-03-06.

Launch of Electronic Card with Biotechnology using the latest technology introduced by the National Transport Commission.

Awarding of gift vouchers for employees who provide excellent services in the field of transport.

Addressing the gathering, Transport Minister Gamini Lokuge said that the Ministry of Transport had initiated this project to plant 5,000 plants to reduce air pollution, especially due to vehicle emissions. He further reiterated that the above mentioned programs should be continued.