Inland Revenue Department summoned before the COPA to review the progress of tax collection

Inland Revenue Department has been summoned again before the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) on March 10 to review the progress of tax and penalty collection.

The Committee on Public Accounts came to a decision during its meeting held on 6 th January to publicize all the institutions which have failed to pay the due levy by submitting a list of such institutions to the Media and Chairman of the Committee Prof. Tissa Vitharana further instructed the Inland Revenue Department to submit tothe Committee a list of institutions who have failed to pay the due levy within two months.

The members of the COPA will inquire the measures taken by the Inland Revenue Department to collect the tax due.

In addition, the Sri Lanka Customs has been summoned before the COPA on March 09 and ‘’Propensity to tend Education under the Arts Stream and the Unemployment of Arts Graduates’’ will be discussed on March 23.

Also, the Inland Revenue Department is scheduled to be reconvened on March 24 and the Wildlife Conservation Department has been summoned before the COPA Committee on March 25.