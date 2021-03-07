Mahaweli water to be released for Yala Season 2021 between March 10 and April 20

The Mahaweli Water Management Secretariat has decided to release water for the cultivation of Yala Season 2021 in different zones beginning from March 10 to April 20. The release of water for the Yala Season will conclude on August 20.

The decision was announced during the committee meeting of the Mahaweli Water Management Secretariat held at the Gannoruwa National Agricultural Information and Communication Center recently.

The Committee was held under the patronage of Mahaweli Zone Canals and Common Settlement Infrastructure Development State Minister Siripala Gamlath. Chairman of the Mahaweli Water Management Secretariat and Director General of the Sri Lanka Mahaweli Authority, Keerthi B Kotagama, Joint Chairman of the Secretariat and Director General of the Irrigation Department, Engineer, Nihal Siriwardana, Water Management Secretariat’s Secretary, Engineer, Miss Thilaka Samaratunga, committee members - Director-General of the Agriculture Department, Dr. W.M. Weerakoon, representatives from the Electricity Board, Water Supply Board, Agrarian Services Department, Wildlife Department, and District Secretaries, and Mahaweli Zonal Residential Enterprise Managers participated. In addition, representatives from Farmer Organizations and engineers, and officers attached to the Mahaweli Authority and the Irrigation Department participated on smart technology.

Addressing the committee meeting, Mahaweli Zone Canals and Common Settlement Infrastructure Development State Minister Siripala Gamlath said steps have been taken to release water without shortage to enable the farmers to begin Yala cultivation in time. He pointed out that a bountiful harvest is expected by providing such facilities and farmers should make full commitments towards the efforts. The State Minister requested the officials of the Agriculture Department to provide certified seed paddy to the farmers without delay.

All the mainstream irrigation reservoirs are currently full due to the heavy rain that experienced in the area last year.

Therefore, the Water Management Committee requests the farming community to begin Yala cultivation earlier than the previous years as sufficient water is currently available.

At the same time, the Water Management Committee points out that the farmers will be able to get the opportunity to cultivate a Mid-Season if they commence the Yala Season early.

The Committee also decided to start releasing water for the cultivation from the Irrigation Schemes maintained under the main irrigation reservoirs in the districts of Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee, Ampara, Matale, Hambantota, Rathnapura, Batticaloa, and Moneragala between March 10 and April 20. It decided to conclude the release of water by August 15.

191,000 hectares of average lands are legally supplied water.

The Secretary of the Water Management Secretariat, Engineer, Miss Thilaka Samaratunga said that her Secretariat expects to supply irrigated water to 185,000 hectares during this Yala Season. 87% of the extent of these lands are used for paddy cultivation while 13% will be cultivated additional crops, Miss Samaratunga further said.

Mahaweli Zone Canals and Common Settlement Infrastructure State Ministry Secretary, Engineer Wasantha Bandar Palugaswewa, Irrigation Ministry Additional secretary Engineer Mrs. Anoma Pannala also participated.