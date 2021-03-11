March 12, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Navy foils illegal migration attempt: 24 people held in Kalpitiya

    March 12, 2021
    Navy foils illegal migration attempt: 24 people held in Kalpitiya

    During a special operation conducted in Kurakkanhena, Kalpitiya  (11th March ), Sri Lanka Navy was able to foil an illegal migration attempt by apprehending 24 persons involved in this unlawful act.

    Having spotted a suspicious lorry parked near the Kalpitiya lagoon in Kurakkanhena area, the Northwestern Naval Command engaged in this special operation made further

    interrogation and found there were 24 persons including the lorry driver. As it was revealed that they were waiting for a boat to arrive from Kalpitiya lagoon, preparing to migrate
    illegally from Sri Lanka to a foreign country by sea, the group and the lorry were taken into naval custody.

     

    Among the group were 20 males, 01 female, 02 girls and 01 boy. Of these individuals 09 were residing in Batticaloa, 06 in Jaffna, 05 in Mullaitivu, 03 in Trincomalee and the driver
    of the lorry in Puttalam. The Navy suspects that the person who orchestrated this migrant smuggling is also among the group.

     

    The group of individuals held during the operation along with their lorry were handed over to the Kalpitiya Police for onward legal action. Meanwhile, the Navy will continue to
    carry out its operations to curb such illegal migration attempts by sea.

    « 37 RABS personnel awarded insignia on completion of training
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya