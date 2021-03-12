Regional Consular Office of the Foreign Ministry to be opened in Trincomalee.

Foreign Minister, Dinesh Gunawardena with Foreign Secretary, Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage will lead the ceremonial launch of the Regional Consular Office in Trincomalee on Saturday, 13 March 2021 at 2.00pm to give impetus to the National Policy Framework of the Government, ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ by strengthening the productivity of providing services to the public.

The opening of the Consular Office will allow the general public in the Eastern Province and adjacent areas to obtain a range of consular services, without having to travel to the Consular Division of the Foreign Ministry in Colombo.

With the establishment of the Regional Consular Office, the general public will be able to obtain a range of consular services such as attestation of birth, marriage and death certificates as well as educational certificates for their use abroad; extending assistance to family members of Sri Lankans who may be stranded abroad; facilitation of redress and compensation claims of families of migrant workers; and repatriation of human remains from abroad.

Further details on the Regional Consular Office of the Foreign Ministry;

Address: Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Inner Harbour Road, Trincomalee

Operating Hours: Monday to Friday: 8:30am to 4.15pm

E-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.