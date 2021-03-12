Discussion for possible collaborations with the Sheikh Zayed Foundation to develop access to drinking water & sanitary facilities for rural schools in Sri Lanka

Minister of Youth and Sports, Namal Rajapaksa had met HE Hamad Salem Bin Kardous Al Ameri, the Chairman & Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Foundation during his visit to Dubai.

Minister Namal Rajapaksa, who had a successful discussion with the Chairman on enhancing friendship and cooperation between the two countries, handed over a leaflet containing places to visit in Sri Lanka and introduced the unique places of interest in Sri Lanka.

Simultaneously, the Chairman, Hamad Salem Bin Kardous Al Ameri cordially accepted the invitation extended by the Minister to visit Sri Lanka with his family. The foundation also agreed to invest in projects in Sri Lanka.

During the discussion, Minister Rajapaksa requested the Sheikh Zayed Foundation to assist in improving the health facilities of school children in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the Sheikh Zayed Foundation which has initiated centres in a number of countries around the world to focus on the health sector and provide quality social services has agreed on possible collaborations with the Sri Lankan Government to help develop access to drinking water & sanitary facilities in Sri Lanka’s rural schools.

Representatives of the Sheikh Zayed Foundation and Sri Lankan Ambassador to UAE, Malraj De Silva were also present on the occasion.