Plans to resume Jaffna-Chennai direct flights soon

The Sri Lanka government is preparing to resume direct flights from Jaffna to Chennai, which were suspended due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga says that the resumption of said flights is expected to be launched under the same concept of the travel air bubble that is expected to be initiated between India and Sri Lanka.

The Minister also mentioned that there are plans to launch domestic flights between Ratmalana, Jaffna, and Batticaloa soon. He further added Jaffna and Batticaloa airports are also expected to be developed as international airports.

He was speaking at the ceremonial inauguration to lay the foundation stone for the construction of 144 transit housing units for Madhu pilgrims at a cost of Rs.300 million with the assistance of the Government of India. The ceremony was held at the Madhu Church premises (11).

Addressing the event, the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo, Gopal Baglay asserted that India has always worked closely with Sri Lanka and that India has always supported development projects of Sri Lanka over time.

Most. Rev Dr. Emmanuel Fernando, Bishop of Mannar at the Shrine of Our Lady of Madhu, and S. Hettiarachchi, Secretary to the Tourism Ministry also addressed the occasion.