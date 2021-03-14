March 14, 2021
    Weather forecast for 14 March 2021

    A few showers will occur in Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, and Matale districts.

     

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kandy districts during the evening or night. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

    Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces during the morning.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

