The Covid-19 Technical Committee convened to review the methods used to control the pandemic

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 Technical Committee of the Ministry of Health held an emergency meeting and took a number of crucial decisions to tackle the third wave of Covid-19 virus in Sri Lanka.

The emergency meeting which was held May (11) at the Ministry of Health was chaired by the State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics, and COVID Disease Control, Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle.

The meeting mainly focused on the rate of Covid-19 spread in the third wave, PCR efficacy, quarantine process, hospitalization, treatment, oxygen levels, mortality rate and measures that should be taken in this regard.

Given the current risk situation, the Committee pinpointed the need on re-activating the guidelines that had been implemented earlier, instead of the previously revised quarantine system.

In addition, attention was given to establish a Monitoring Mechanism to monitor the entire process of Covid-19 management and decided to obtain the services of medical graduates for this purpose.

Moreover, setting up of a Telephone Monitoring System was also discussed. Through this, the public will be provided with the information and advice they need to be aware of on a regular basis.

The requirement of oxygen at this critical juncture was also discussed at the meeting and highlighted the fact that about 25% -28% of reported patients are symptomatic, and about 17% are in need of oxygen and among them, about 4% -5% of them have to be treated at the ICU.

The Committee also decided to develop a testing strategy to prevent delays in the PCR testing.

The State Minister further added that priority should be given to formulate a proper admission criteria for hospitals, a formal system for transferring criteria as well as discharge criteria.

The focus was also given to release a series of Public Health Guidelines on how to act during strict travel restrictions or during a complete lockdown.

Dr. Sunil de Alwis, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Director General of Health Services, Dr. Lal Panapitiya, Deputy Director General, Dr. Sudath Samaraweera, Director of the Epidemiology Unit, Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe, Dr. Pradeep de Silva, President of College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Dr Ananda Wijewickrama of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and many other medical experts were also present at this meeting.