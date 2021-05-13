Continuous research to identify new virus variants in the community - Dr. Sudath Samaraweera

He said this yesterday (12) during a media briefing held at the Department of Government Information.
He emphasized that the Indian Covid-19 variant was detected in an Indian national who came to Sri Lanka and was in quarantine. However, Dr. Sudath Samaraweera mentioned that there is a possible risk of detecting the Indian variant in Sri Lanka, yet the spread of this novel variant could be curtailed by quarantining the individuals coming from India and other countries and running a special Covid-19 test on them to identify the new variant